-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.23 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

