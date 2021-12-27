Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,917. The company has a market capitalization of $914.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

