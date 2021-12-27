ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De Sells 20,132 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
