ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De Sells 20,132 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

