Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) were up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.