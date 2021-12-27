Zeal Asset Management Ltd Sells 229,212 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,212 shares during the period. KE makes up 0.7% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $148,722,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KE by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 223,591 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $6,847,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,468 shares in the last quarter.

KE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,416. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73 and a beta of -1.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

