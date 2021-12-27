Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BMTX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.