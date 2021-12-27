Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

