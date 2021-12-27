Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $244.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $95,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

