Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Hold

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China."

YSG stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

