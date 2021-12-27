Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,154,026 shares of company stock worth $238,670,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.