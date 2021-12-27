Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

