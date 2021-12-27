Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $11.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $16.05. 4,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

