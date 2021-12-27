Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.91 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

