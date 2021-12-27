Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. 411,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.