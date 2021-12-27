Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. 411,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

