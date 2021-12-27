Zacks: Brokerages Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.85. 200,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

