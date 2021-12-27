Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $350.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.52 million and the lowest is $313.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

DORM traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. 107,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

