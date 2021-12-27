Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $34.90 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.66 billion to $134.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.48 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $$52.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,704,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 582,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

