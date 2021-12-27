Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 133,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.