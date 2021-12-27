Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,235 shares of company stock worth $166,920. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.32. 269,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,016. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

