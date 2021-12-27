Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 5,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $888.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

