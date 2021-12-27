Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Photronics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

PLAB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 9,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,361. Photronics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,400 shares of company stock worth $1,224,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

