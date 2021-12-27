Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

