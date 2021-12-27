Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

