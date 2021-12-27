Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.44. 9,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,672. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.