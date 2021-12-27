Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $518.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,606. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

