Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 527,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.55 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.96.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

