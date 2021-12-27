Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 million, a P/E ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

