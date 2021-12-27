Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,030,000 after acquiring an additional 765,686 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $21,113,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,888,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,064. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

