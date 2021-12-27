Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.42 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. 118,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

