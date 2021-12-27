YOU COIN Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $126,603.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.