Yocoin (YOC) Price Hits $0.0005

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Yocoin has a total market cap of $170,640.15 and approximately $76.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 233.4% higher against the US dollar. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00309410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Buying and Selling Yocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

