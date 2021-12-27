YAM V3 Trading 63.5% Higher This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $516,494.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,070,772 coins and its circulating supply is 12,964,603 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

