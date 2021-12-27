XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $61.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400,845 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $247,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 126.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPeng by 216.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 744,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

