Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $49.36. Xometry shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 2,848 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

