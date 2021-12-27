WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last three months.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

