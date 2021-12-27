WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry Sells 6,200 Shares

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03.

TSE WSP opened at C$181.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of C$109.69 and a 1-year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

WSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

