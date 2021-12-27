Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $7.22 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $473,823.37 and $3,566.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00014116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

