WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report $51.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

MAPS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 514,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

