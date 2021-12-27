WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,533 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.23 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.