WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,070 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $980.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

