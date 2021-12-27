WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $416,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

