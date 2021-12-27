WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,625 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

