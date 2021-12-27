Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.72, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

