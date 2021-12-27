Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 68,600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

