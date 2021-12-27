Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 245.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,155 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 596,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 832,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.28. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.