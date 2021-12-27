Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after buying an additional 1,571,913 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 810,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 264,668 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000.

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $26.89 on Monday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

