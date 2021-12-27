Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) accounts for 1.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

