Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after acquiring an additional 157,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 19,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

