Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

WLTW stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.01. 22,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

