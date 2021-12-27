Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $281.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,273. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

